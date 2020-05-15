SENECA FALLS — The Habitat for Humanity of Seneca County is delaying the kick off for this summer’s Women Build Project until next month.
The kick-off ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 at 27 Tyler Ave. EPS Buildings out of Clyde will raise the house’s frame in a matter of days. Volunteers will then complete finish work including sheet rocking, painting, etc., between 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays (starting June 20).
Habitat President Menzo Case expanded, “Our commitment to our partner families remains strong. In the middle of global uncertainty, we’re certain that the need for safe, affordable housing has never been greater. The Women Build Project Committee has discussed the potential impact of COVID-19 on our processes at length. We’re modifying our volunteer processes to ensure everyone’s safety.”
Work may be completed by groups of fewer than 10 people — among other precautions (dependent on New York state guidance). To sign up for the date(s) to volunteer, email info@habitatseneca.org or to attend the kickoff ceremony.
For more information, visit habitatseneca.org or Habitat’s Facebook Page @HabitatSeneca.