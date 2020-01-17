SENECA FALLS — Saturday’s Women March in Seneca Falls will result in some streets being closed to vehicular traffic for a period of time.
Police Chief Stu Peenstra said the fourth annual rally and march will result in lower Fall Street, near VanCleef Lake, portions of Fall Street and State Street, South Park Street, part of Cayuga Street and Trinity Lane being closed from roughly 1 to 1:30 p.m.
Peenstra noted the entire downtown area will be congested Saturday, and people should expect delays and detours during the march.