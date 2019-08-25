SENECA FALLS — A citizenship ceremony will take place inside the Wesleyan Chapel at Women’s Rights National Historical Park at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 26.
The ceremony is co-sponsored by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the National Park Service.
Twenty participants will take the oath of allegiance on the site where women first demanded the full rights of citizenship, including the right to vote.
The National Park Service and USCIS partnership agreement helps introduce new citizens to some of the nation’s most significant natural resources and cultural heritage sites. These historic and picturesque sites provide an ideal backdrop for citizenship ceremonies, where new citizens can learn about and reflect on American identity and the responsibilities of citizenship.
The Honorable Marion Payson, U.S. District Court, Western District of New York will preside over the ceremony and administer the oath to the new citizens. Also participating in the ceremony will be Andrea Dekoter, Acting Superintendent, Women’s Rights National Historical Park and a keynote address will be given by Nadia Shahram, Esq. The Geneva Chapter of League of Women Voters will staff a voter registration booth. The Seneca County Area Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and the First Presbyterian Church will sponsor a reception in the Visitor Center after the event.
“We are honored to host this ceremony at a site that embodies the American democratic process and inspires us to follow in the footsteps of those who came before us,” said Superintendent Andrea DeKoter.
Women’s Rights National Historical Park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/wori or call (315) 568-2991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.