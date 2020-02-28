CANANDAIGUA — The Wood Library Association held its annual meeting on Monday, Jan. 27.
Carol Maue, of West Lake Road, was elected to serve a three-year term as trustee. Kent Gilges of North Pearl Street, John Goodwin of Scotland Road, Laurie Riedman of East Street, and Jill Werth of Gibson Street, were re-elected to three-year terms as trustees. The Association’s officers for 2020 are Laurie Riedman, president; Deborah Gregory, vice president; Suzanne O’Connor, treasurer; and Jill Werth, secretary. Kent Gilges will serve as the at-large representative on the library board’s executive committee.
Outgoing trustee, Dr. Craig Ross, was recognized for his dedicated service to Wood Library and many contributions as a member of the executive, finance, nominating and governance committees. Ross also holds the record as fastest trustee in a Wood Library 5K race.
Reviewing highlights of the past year, Board President Laurie Riedman outlined the many ways Wood Library is achieving its strategic goals. “We focused on three key initiatives: equity and access, literacy and learning, and service. We made investments in our staff, strengthened important community partnerships, improved collections, evaluated the way people use our library building, strengthened policies and procedures, and focused on a more sustainable future.”
Riedman noted the importance of continued community support for services like the wifi hotspot program, which provides students and families access to the internet; classes funded by the Ontario County Office for the Aging, which help seniors learn basic computer skills; and opportunities afforded to teens and families through partnerships with organizations like Bristol Valley Theater and Cumming Nature Center.
“Wood Library remains a vibrant — and vital — community learning center,” exclaimed Riedman. “All of our efforts are directed to creating and supporting a more literate and knowledgeable community where everyone can thrive.”
Wood Library is a full-service community library and registered 501 © 3 charitable organization serving everyone who resides in the Canandaigua City School District. Its mission is to provide exceptional public library service in a comfortable and safe environment where people can satisfy their curiosity, stimulate their imaginations, and connect to the local community and to the world.
For more information, go to www.woodlibrary.org or call (585) 394-1381.