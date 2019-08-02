CANANDAIGUA — Wood Library’s fifth annual 5K, Fun Run and Story Walk generated almost $7,000 for the library’s summer youth programs.
153 runners from as far away as Ohio, Kansas, and Florida, and from Rochester and the Finger Lakes region participated in the event which was held at Canandaigua’s community library on Saturday, July 13.
A female was the top 5K runner and a girl was the top Fun Runner. Melissa Johnson-White (Fairport) won the 5K race with a time of 18:53. John Kohl of Camillus was the top 5K male finisher with a time of 19:52. Elizabeth Couillard of Canandaigua and Quinn Deutschlander of Canandaigua were the top female and male finishers in the one-mile Fun Run.
Medals and prizes were presented to the top 5K finishers in each age group. Several people completed their first 5K race. Library Director Jenny Goodemote of Canandaigua placed first among library employees.
The 2019 race sponsors were BR Orthodontics, Paul and Maggie Bringewatt, Canandaigua Orthopaedic Associates, Canandaigua Rotary Club, Canandaigua Sealcoating, Finger Lakes Dental Care, Five Star Bank, Friends of Wood Library, Geoff Hallstead, Gary and Chris Henehan, Peter and Peggy Kane, Lantek Companies, LOLA Transport, Lyons National Bank, Moore Printing Company, Oasis Acres, Procutters Landscape, Reliant Community Federal Credit Union, Riedman Communications, Sarkis Financial Corporation, Tall Trainer Fitness Systems, Walmart Store 1673, Wegmans Food Markets.
A race-day raffle, music by PADJ, activities for children, and a special Story Walk rounded out the day’s events.
Reading clubs, teen game and movie nights, crafting programs, author visits, STEM Labs and Lego programs, pajama storytimes, waffle workshops, and a traveling planetarium have been among the summer reading activities at the library this summer. Activities following the theme “a universe of stories” continue through August at the library, 134 N. Main St.
For more information, go to www.woodlibrary.org or call (585) 394-1381.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.