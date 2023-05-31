Teamwork is always evident at a Habitat for Humanity worksite. However, it’s the unexpected collaboration of people and businesses that allows Habitat to build more homes efficiently and locally.
Finger Lakes Comfort of Newark partnered with VP Supply of Rochester and LG to not only donate all the equipment but also the labor needed to install the complete HVAC system to a current build at Greater Rochester Habitat for Humanity’s Honeoye site in Ontario County. LG provided the heat pump system at no cost through VP Supply while Finger Lakes Comfort provided the duct work/HRV and sent an entire crew to complete the installation.
“With our partners, VP Supply & LG, our highly skilled and dedicated employees volunteered their time to fulfill the needs for this project. It was our pleasure to come together to support Habitat for Humanity,” said Dan McConnon of Finger Lakes Comfort.
Like everything costs to build a Habitat home have increased drastically over the past few years. The generous donation of time and resources saved Habitat approximately $19,000 in construction expenses. With charitable neighbors and teamwork like that, Habitat is close to realizing its goal of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.
“We are grateful for the amazing work and generosity of the team at Finger Lakes Comfort, VP Supply and LG. Partnerships like these are key to Habitat’s efforts in creating affordable homeownership opportunities for local families,” added Nash Bock, Habitat Chief Business and Innovation Officer.