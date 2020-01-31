CANANDAIGUA — A workshop on the care of African violets will be offered from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Cornell Cooperative Extension, 480 N. Main St.
Master Gardener Susie Nettleton will lead the workshop and offer information on the basics of African violet care, repotting an African violet that has outgrown a pot, learning to start an African violet from a leaf, and learning the different types of African violets.
Take one or two of your African violets that need repotting or dividing.
All supplies will be provided for repotting.
The fee is $5/person.
To register, contact Nancy at (585) 394-3977 ext. 427 or email nea8@cornell.edu with your name, address, and phone number.
Information on other workshops can be found on the CCE Ontario website at cceontario.org.