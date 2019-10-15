HOPEWELL — A program for teens will be offered in conjunction with a parenting skills workshop series starting Oct. 29.
The facilitator for the teens’ program, Robert McCarthy will teach participants the same five skills that parents are being taught in another room.
McCarthy has completed the David P. Weikart Center for Youth Program Quality curriculum.
Teen participants will practice skills during the classes and be encouraged to use the techniques at home.
The class will create a level of understanding of their parents’ struggles and respect for the fact that they are working in the next room to do better job of parenting.
The eight-session series will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Oct. 29 to Dec. 10 at the Finger Lakes Community College Child Care Center, 4355 Marvin Sands Drive. A reunion will be Dec. 17.
The free program is offered foremost to Ontario County parents working with the Ontario County Department of Social Services, Child Protective or Probation Departments and PINS petitions.
Other Ontario County resident registrations will be accepted if space permits.
To register, call (585) 394-3977 ext. 429 or 401 by Oct. 21.