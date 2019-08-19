WATERLOO – Seneca County Cornell Cooperative Extension will offer a salsa and marinated peppers workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at its office, 308 Main Street Shop Centre.
Part of the Food Preservation Series, the workshop will teach participants how to make salsas and marinated peppers from local ingredients. Nutrition staff members and Master Food Preservers will discuss different kinds of peppers and their heat scales as well as how to balance heat with other ingredients.
Attendees will be able to taste samples and receive recipes, materials and a “goodie.”
The cost is $15 per person.
Registration is required.
To register, call (315) 539-9251.
