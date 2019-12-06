PENN YAN — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County held its annual 4-H Achievement Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 3, in the auditorium of the Yates County Office Building.
4-H’ers, leaders, parents, and volunteers were honored for their hard work, accomplishments, and dedication to the Yates County 4-H program.
The following youth received awards:
Stepping Stone Awards are presented to 4-H’ers who have learned a new skill or have stepped out of their comfort zone to try something new.
Stepping Stone Awards: Laura Bagley, Annika Brown, Xavier Burch, Keziah Catlin, Evey Cobb, Brenna Hathway, Greyson Hathway, Alex Hoffman, Audrey Hoffman, Lizzie Lilyea, Ella Johnson, Colton Johnson, Gabe Johnson, Marissa Sorensen, James Smith, Maddie Smith, Jett Swearingen, Macey Swearingen, Emilie Thomas, Avery Zeigler and Zoe Zeigler
Milestone Awards are presented to 4-H’ers who have used the basic skills they have learned and expanded on them to complete more challenging tasks or accomplish long-term goals.
Milestone Awards: Laura Bagley, Xavier Burch, Caiden DeMarco, Brenna Hathway, Greyson Hathway, Kayleigh Hight, Colton Johnson, Gabe Johnson, Kate Livingston, Ginny Savage, Maddie Smith, Emilie Thomas and Zoe Zeigler
National 4-H Week Window Display Winner: The 4-H Project Pilots
4-H’ers who have reached a level of mastery in a project area or an area of self-development qualify for a county medal. These awards are presented after several years of project work that has shown progressive development in a specific project area in which youth have used their head, heart, hands, and health to take their project to a higher level.
County Medals: Brennan Dailey, leadership and rabbit science; Kayleigh Hight, animal science and leadership; Caiden DeMarco, community service; Jennalyn Conley, leadership; Laura Bagley, citizenship and; Emilie Thomas, leadership
Alleen Stewart Memorial Award: Ginny Savage, Macey Swearingen and Avery Zeigler
Fenton Wager Memorial Award: Maddie Smith
Dave Eames Memorial Award: Emilie Thomas
Laura Decker Memorial Award: Zoe Zeigler
4-H Sportsmanship Award: Brenna Hathway
Friend of 4-H Award: Laura Hight
4-H Rising Star Award: Keziah Catlin
Outstanding Volunteers: Charlene DeMarco, Denise Slocum, Dawn Dennis, Laura Hight, Trish Bagley, Jen Stape, Beth Smith, Lisa Wood, Jim Finch and Marge Hathway
Outstanding 4-H’er of the Year Award: Laura Bagley of Penn Yan
Businesses, organizations, and individuals supporting the 4-H Achievement Night include Don Stewart and family, Penn Yan Kiwanis Club, Penn Yan Rotary Club, John and Sarah Decker and family, Farm Credit East, ACA, and the Finger Lakes Bank of Penn Yan.
For more information, contact Extension at (315) 536-5123 or visit http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/4-h-youth.