Application forms are available for the 2020 Marcia Dugan Interrupted Studies Grant offered by the Yates County Branch of American Association of University Women.
The grant is awarded annually to a Yates County woman whose education has been interrupted for at least six months at some point.
The $2,000 grant is named in memory of Marcia Dugan, a life member of the Yates County Branch of the AAUW. She was a civic leader in the county, as well as a writer, speaker, and advocate for issues related to education and to hearing loss.
Applicants for the grant must have been accepted into a degree program at a two-year or four-year college, or into an advanced-degree program. For an application form or more information, send a request to pinckneysharon0@gmail.com. The completed application must be submitted by April 30, either electronically to pinckney sharon0@gmail.com or by mail to the AAUW-YC Grant Committee, P.O. Box 317, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Each applicant must provide a letter of application, an academic transcript, and verification of enrollment in a degree program. She must also arrange for two personal references to be sent directly to the grant committee by April 16.
AAUW is a national organization committed to advancing education and equity for women and girls. The Marcia Dugan Interrupted Studies Grant is the Yates County branch’s way of helping to make college-level study more accessible to local women.
Members of the Grant Committee include Corinne Stork, Bonnie Barney, Sherry Lawn, Mary Ellen Morgan and Sharon Pinckney.