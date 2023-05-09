PENN YAN — Yates County is getting ready to celebrate the individuals who embody the true spirit of community, meaning it’s time to show your appreciation and recognition for those who go above and beyond to make your community a better place.
The Yates County Chamber of Commerce has announced the Snow and Seager awards, honoring outstanding citizens who have made a significant impact in the community. The awards are a tribute to the hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to making Yates County the best it can be.
The Snow Award is named after Norman Snow Jr., a former Chamber director and Tourism Committee member. It recognizes individuals who demonstrate an exceptional level of commitment to the betterment of Yates County. Whether through volunteerism, civic engagement, or leadership, the Snow Award recipient embodies the true spirit of community.
The Seager Award is named after Emily Seager, a former Chamber staffer who held the position of executive director and who had great pride in her community. This award is given to an individual who has shown an outstanding commitment to the betterment of Yates County through hard work, dedication, and leadership.
The Chamber is inviting folks to nominate someone who embodies the true spirit of community for the Snow or Seager award. Nominations are due by Thursday to Jessica Bacher at jessica@yatesny.com or 315-536-3111.
The awards will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Dinner June 1 at Climbing Bines Craft Ale Co. and Hop Farm in Torrey.