PENN YAN — The Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association is accepting grant requests.
Any human service organization serving Yates County residents may submit grant requests.
With request letter, include information regarding the health-related item or health service that will be provided and the dollar amount needed. Where applicable, photos of the specific item should also be provided. Identify what will be achieved, how the funds will be spent and how the project contributes to the organization’s mission.
Mail requests no later than May 8 to Yates County Tuberculosis and Health Association, P.O. Box 194, Penn Yan, NY 14527.