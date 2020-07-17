PENN YAN — Yates County Habitat for Humanity invites community members to attend the dedication of its 18th completed home at 129 Lincoln Ave.
Habitat volunteers completed this three-bedroom, two-bath new-build home in about 11 months, including a coronavirus-related pause in construction in compliance with New York state guidelines. The partner family contributed over 500 hours of “sweat equity” toward their future home.
The dedication will take place at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 19 at 7pm. There is no rain date. The dedication will take place outdoors, as will the traditional house blessing ceremony, and the family will be present to receive gifts from the community, including a Bible, handmade quilt, and books for the children who will soon be living in the home.
For more information, find Yates Habitat on Facebook, or visit www.yateshabitat.org. New volunteersm are welcome.