Sheriff Ron Spike is temporarily suspending all visitation to the Yates County Jail again effective today as a cautionary move to reduce risk of any Covid19 and its variants exposure issues to inmates or staff. The jail administration, County Public Health, Jail Physician and jail medical staff concur with this temporary order.
During this covid-19 time, jail visitation was stopped March 2020, and resumed in August. It was stopped in December 2020, and resumed July 3, 2021 and has been operating since. Jail in-person contact visitation is normally scheduled for weekends. Jail officers did turn away an infected visitor this past weekend. All new inmate admissions are quarantined currently according to policy.
Jail staff has implemented a PC video tablet virtual visitation for inmates at no cost at the time of the last suspension, and will restart that no cost program and make it readily available for inmates.
“The Yates County numbers have increased three-fold of late, and preventing the virus from entering the county jail currently averaging 40 or so inmates is paramount, and we have been monitoring the local and regional increases in numbers of people contracting the virus, especially omicron variant, and those being quarantined,” said Sheriff Ron Spike, “Reducing the risk of infecting staff or inmates in order to prevent an outbreak is essential at this time.”
Anyone that requires more information should call 315-536-5175.