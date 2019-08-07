PENN YAN — The Yates County Chapter of Shooters Committee On Political Education (SCOPE) will conduct its 17th annual “Meet the Candidates” pig roast from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at The Fireman’s Field, 273 Lake St. or Route 54.
Featured speaker will be Bob Lonsberry, WHAM and WSYR radio talk show host.
The dinner will be 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, entitling the holder to a pig roast dinner, free beer and a ticket for a muzzle-loader raffle. A Chinese auction also will be held featuring six firearms.
Tickets are available by calling Bill and Sue Button at (585) 554-6868.
