PENN YAN — The Yates County Democratic Committee will open its 2020 campaign headquarters at 9 Main St., the former Books Landing location.
The party’s first event will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28 when State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke will be at the headquarters between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m. as she starts a tour of the 58th Senate district.
The headquarters will be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays in January, February and March. Beginning in April it will be open more days and longer hours to promote the Democratic Presidential Primary as well as the Tracy Mitrano and Leslie Danks Burke campaigns. Public discussions about candidates and issues important to Yates County residents will be scheduled.
The Democrats invite area residents to follow the party on Facebook (The Yates County Democrats), and their website (YatesDems.org).
For more information, email YatesDems@gmail.com or call (315) 308-3214.