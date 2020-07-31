PENN YAN — Access to departments within the Yates County Building are by appointment only.
Cornell Cooperative Extension Yates County will have daily office coverage, with 50% working in-person, and 50% working remotely. This includes work within the community (agriculture, gardening, natural resources) using social distancing practices.
We ask that the community contact the office in advance to make an appointment. To reach staff or educators individually, visit http://yates.cce.cornell.edu/staff for their email addresses. You may also send a direct message via Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CCEYates/), or call the office at (315) 536-5123 to make an appointment.
CCE Yates also has developed a reopening plan to facilitate the transitioning staff back to their primary place of work. This document serves as the written safety plan outlining how Cornell Cooperative Extension of Yates County will aid in preventing the spread of COVID-19 during re-opening. The plan can be viewed at https://bit.ly/cceyatessafetyplan.
This document has been reviewed by the Yates CCE Board of Directors as of June 24.
This plan will be updated as changes occur and will be posted for the public via the website, social media, and local media.