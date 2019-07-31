PENN YAN — Yates County Habitat for Humanity recently held a celebration and dedication for a new home for Estella Garcia and her children Abeni, Wilson, David and Lesly.
Many of the project’s volunteers attended the dedication. Pastor Lori Nickoloff of Penn Yan’s St. Paul’s Lutheran Church opened with prayer followed by the Laying on of Hands led by Wanda Wood. She explained the meaning as each person present placed a hand on some part of the home as it was being blessed.
Because Habitat for Humanity is a Christian organization, as tradition, each family is presented with a Bible. Helen Stewart made the presentation on behalf of Habitat. A quilt handcrafted by Our Brothers Keepers was given by Jo Ann Drewno, and Beth Curtiss presented a gift basket on behalf of the Penn Yan Presbyterian Church.
Jeff Stempien directed the Friends of Habitat with a musical rendition of “America the Beautiful,” “Amazing Grace” and accompanied Nick Vander Weide in the singing of “Bless this House.”
Following the informal dedication, refreshments were served.
For more information, go to yatescountyhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com. Habitat meets at 7 p.m.. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Lyons National Bank in Penn Yan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.