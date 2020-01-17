PENN YAN — Yates County Habitat for Humanity is accepting applications for its 19th home.
Requirements include need and willingness to partner with volunteers while working together to build or rehab a house and make it a home. Habitat partners receive a no-interest 20-year mortgage that includes taxes.
More information and applications will be provided during a meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Penn Yan First Baptist Church. If the meeting must be postponed due to weather, it will be scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10.
For more information visit yateshabitat.org. or email yatescountyhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com.