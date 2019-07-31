PENN YAN — The Tourism Advisory Committee (TAC) is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the Yates County Occupancy Tax.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Aug. 23 and are available by request, online or at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce at 2375 Route 14A.
Once applications are received, the TAC will review the submissions and each organization will be contacted. In the event of your organization being recommended you will be contacted to schedule a personal presentation for September with the committee. A notice of the grant will be sent following approval of the TAC and Yates County legislative budget adoption.
Last year’s recipients of funding included the Yates County Chamber of Commerce (the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency), Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, Finger Lakes Wine Country, Mom’s 5k Run, Finger Lakes Museum, Yates County History Center, The Windmill Farm & Craft Market, and Keuka Outlet Trail.
For more information, or to request a copy of the application, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (315) 536-3111 or by email at info@yatesny.com. Applications will also be available by visiting www.yatesny.com and www.yatescounty.org.
The TAC is composed of individuals representing segments from the local tourism industry. The purpose of the TAC is to request and review applications for funding, giving priority to marketing activities and events that drive overnight visitation to Yates County and that have a demonstrative return on investment.
