PENN YAN — The Tourism Advisory Committee is seeking applications for funding, which is made possible through the collection of the Yates County Occupancy Tax.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. on Aug. 2 and are available by request, online or at the Yates County Chamber of Commerce, 2375 Route 14A.
Once applications are received, the Committee will review the submissions and each organization will be contacted. In the event of your organization being recommended you will be contacted to schedule a personal presentation for September with the committee. A notice of the grant will be sent following approval of the Committee and Yates County legislative budget adoption.
Last year’s recipients of funding included the Yates County Chamber of Commerce (the county’s Tourism Promotion Agency), Finger Lakes Tourism Alliance, Finger Lakes Wine Country, Finger Lakes Regional Tourism Council, Arts Center of Yates County, Keuka College, Finger Lakes Economic Development Center, Keuka Lake Wine Trail, Fox Run Vineyards, Yates History Center, Camp Cory, Keuka Comfort Care Home, and Finger Lakes Museum.
For more information, or to request a copy of the application, contact the Chamber at (315) 536-3111 or by email at tourismadvisorycomm@yatesny.com. Applications will also be available by visiting www.yatesny.com and www.yatescounty.org.