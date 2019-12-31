CANANDAIGUA — Laurie O’Shaughnessy, CEO of the Canandaigua Family YMCA, will retire March 31.
She has been the CEO for nearly two decades and part of the Y for more than 36 years.
In her tenure, O’Shaughnessy has overseen expansion and growth of the Canandaigua Family YMCA.
In 2006, she led the project that increased the size of the Wellness Center, and added an Aquatic Center, which nearly doubled the overall membership and program participation at the YMCA.
She will play a significant role in the transition of new leadership as the Canandaigua Family YMCA enters into a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Rochester Jan. 1.