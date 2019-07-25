HOPEWELL — Three graduates of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) at Finger Lakes Community College will present their creations at a trade show at the Ontario County Fair.
Micah Krop, of Stanley, will exhibit his all-natural, protein-based Holefood Donuts; Megan Marley, of Seneca Falls, will showcase her protein-based chewing gum, Peak Gum; and Kendall Davis, of Stanley, will display a music transposing app she designed.
The YEA trade show will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 in the Carriage Barn Event Center at the fair, 2820 County Road 10.
For details, visit ontariocountyfair.org.
Applications are being accepted for the next session of YEA, a national program offered in partnership with community organizations and schools. The program is open to students in grades 6 to 12.
The program will meet on 24 Saturday mornings beginning in October, and instructors will take students step-by-step through entrepreneurship, from concept development to marketing to the regulatory process.
Applicants must provide a school transcript, an essay and a letter of recommendation.
Due to a donation from Locate Finger Lakes, all participants will receive a full-tuition scholarship.
For details, visit www.flcc.edu/yea or email yea@flcc.edu.
To apply, visit yeausa.org.
