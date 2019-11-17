GENEVA — The Zonta Club of Geneva is holding a recruitment event, ZING – Zonta Information Networking Gathering from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Hobart William Smith Colleges, Merritt Hall, Room 100, 670 S. Main St.
The event allows prospective members to meet current club members, find out about the mission of Zonta International, club projects and enjoy an evening of fellowship and refreshments. Learn about opportunities to serve the community and make and impact the on women worldwide.
The Zonta Club of Geneva is celebrating its 90th anniversary as a club with Zonta International. ZI is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
The event is co-sponsored by CCESL, the William Smith Dean’s Office, Career Services, Intercultural Affairs and Global Educations.
RVSP to Emilie Sisson by Tuesday, Nov. 19 at emilie895@yahoo.com.
To learn more about Zonta visit www.zonta clubgeneva.org or visit its Facebook page.