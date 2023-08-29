CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Athena Steering Committee this week announced that seven women have been nominated for the Athena Leadership honor and four women have been nominated for the Athena Young Professional honor.
The Athena Leadership Awards, created in 1982, shine the light on individuals across professional sectors that excel in their professions, give back to their communities and, most importantly, actively assist women in achieving their full leadership potential. The individuals nominated this year exemplify the Athena Leadership Model which features the Eight Principles of Enlightened Leadership: Live Authentically, Learn Constantly, Build Relationships, Foster Collaboration, Act Courageously, Advocate Fiercely, Give Back and Celebrate.
The 2023 Athena Leadership Award nominees are:
• Kristen Harter, Event Coordinator, Nolan’s on Canandaigua Lake/Canandaigua Country Club.
• Theresa Hill, Collections and AP Manager, John W. Danforth Company.
• Sharon McInroy, Executive Director, Our Children’s Place.
• Sarah Moon, Director of Library Learning Resources, Charles J. Meder Library, Finger Lakes Community College.
• Sue Raymond, Retired, Teacher.
• Erin Reese, President/Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Flight Central.
• Elizabeth A. Talia, General Counsel and Vice President, Legal and Regulatory Affairs, Chief Compliance Officer and Privacy Officer, Director of Risk Management, Thompson Health.
The Athena Young Professional Leadership Award nominees are:
• Elisha Everson, Operations Manager, SimcoHR.
• Meghan Fuller, Director of Sales & Marketing, Bristol Mountain & Roseland Waterpark.
• Vanessa Goodwin, Assistant Director, Cobblestone Arts Center.
• Danielle Winkler, Vice President of Administration & Resources, ENALAS (Everyone Needs A Little Assistance Sometimes).
The 38th Annual Athena Leadership Awards Dinner will be held Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Hotel Canandaigua. The evening begins with cocktails at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and presentation of the Athena & Athena Young Professional Leadership Awards at 6:30 p.m. The event will include a large silent auction and media presentation featuring this year’s Athena Award nominees.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. at www.OntarioCountyATHENA.com.