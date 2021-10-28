ROCHESTER — Maureen Ballatori, an entrepreneur with businesses throughout Rochester and the Finger Lakes region, has been named 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year by the Rochester Professional Consultants Network.
She presented the keynote address at the Sept. 22 awards event.
Ballatori is the founder and CEO of 29 Design Studio, which started in Geneva and whose clients include numerous Finger Lakes region food and agricultural brands, as well as organizations focused on economic development and tourism.
“This award means a lot to me,” Ballatori said. “Our region is filled with so many people whose passion inspires me. To be recognized as part of this group is humbling. More importantly, it honors the entrepreneurial spirit that is a key part of who I am and what I care about.”