GENEVA — 29 Design Studio has added an art director and graphic designer to its team to meet the demands of new business growth.
Alice Hallahan is the company’s art director, while Franca Mantisi is the new graphic designer.
“We are committed to remaining a nimble boutique agency that brings high levels of service, thinking, and creativity to our clients,” 29 Design Studio founder and CEO Maureen Ballatori said. “When growth and extraordinary talent intersect, we are very fortunate to be able to add professionals like Alice and Franca to our team.”
Hallahan worked at Nazareth College as a graphic designer and instructor for the last nine years. She has lent her talents to Rochester Institute of Technology as a senior graphic designer.
Like most of 29 Design Studio’s team, Hallahan has roots in agriculture, having grown up on a farm. Particularly partial to horses and chickens, the Rochester resident and her husband are avid outdoors people.
“I get to combine what I love to do in an industry that is very dear to my heart,” Hallahan said. “The opportunity to help food and ag companies thrive with great marketing is beyond cool.”
Mantisi is a Rochester native who graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s degree in visual communication design. Previously, she worked at Penny Lane Printing and LeChase Construction as a graphic designer.
“I am deeply rooted in Rochester, and joining 29 allows me to continue my journey of creating an impact through design in my community,” Mantisi said.
A creative agency founded in 2007, 29 Design Studio continues to expand its regional and national reputation in food, beverage and agriculture. The company won first-place awards in regional competitions, sponsored by the National Agri-Marketing Association, recently. The agency is renowned for its work with clients that have competed in Grow-NY, an international food and ag competition that is now accepting applications for its third year.
In 2019, RealEats Meals, a premium prepared meal delivery service based in Geneva, claimed the coveted first-place prize of $1 million, which has since led to additional funding for the company. In 2020, Leep Foods, a grower of premium organic mushrooms, took home one of four third-place $250,000 prizes.
Some recent new clients include Assured Edge Solutions, a custom vegetable processing and co-packing company; Visit Finger Lakes, the tourism agency for Ontario County; Butter Meat Co., which is offering more environmentally friendly beef; and Brewery Ardennes, a Belgian-inspired craft brewery