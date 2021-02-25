GENEVA — 29 Design Studio, a local agency specializing in branding and marketing for food, beverage and agriculture, has won three first-place awards and a merit award in regional competitions sponsored by the National Agri-Marketing Association.
The entries will now move on to the National Best of NAMA Awards, where they will compete against winners from six other regions.
The awards, all for New York State-based clients, include:
• First place in Best Virtual Event for the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce.
• First place in Best Social Media Campaign for the New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association.
• First place for Best Company-Funded Public Relations Campaign.
The studio also received a merit award for Best Website.
“We are very fortunate to work in a strong and vibrant community and sector that is filled with innovative growth. Winning these awards is particularly rewarding because we absolutely love working for clients in food and agriculture,” said Maureen Ballatori, 29 Design Studio Founder and CEO.
The entries that won first places:
• AlFresco FLX is a virtual event executed in partnership with the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce that drew attendees from six states. In addition to promoting the Finger Lakes outside the region, it facilitated relationships between area farmers, local restaurants, and hospitality businesses.
• Soy Corny was a social media campaign with the New York Corn and Soybean Growers Association to overcome the challenge of highlighting corn and soybeans under one umbrella by taking advantage of the shared love of comedy by urban and rural New Yorkers. The awareness-building campaign, which collected 25,761 contest entries including agricultural-inspired jokes, resulted in a 51% increase in Facebook fans and a 106% increase in Instagram followers.
• Open Together was funded by 29 Design Studio to assist local farmers’ markets in adjusting to new COVID restrictions. In support of the Finger Lakes region, farmers’ markets were provided with PR kits, graphics, and a website to help markets tell their own individual story while saving time and money.