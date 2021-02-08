GENEVA — This Exchange Street site may perfectly illustrate what downtown Geneva once was and where it might be going.
Where the venerable F.A. Church Hardware Store operated for decades is a new development focusing on some of the latest trends in wellness and lodging.
North Shore Wellness Club, a venture by Don and Karen Rayburn and son Jacob, has taken over the spot where people once stopped for a hard-to-find plumbing fixture and a healthy dose of local chatter. It’s a fully modern-looking building but with a architectural style the Rayburns believe fits the street.
North Shore is named for the couple’s two favorite north shores — Seneca Lake and the famous coastline on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. It features a health club with two float-therapy tanks, infrared saunas, rolling machines — a kind of self-massage — and, coming this spring, a café.
On the next level: three two-bedroom, two-bath rental spaces available daily, weekly or monthly.
The redevelopment of the building was first taken on by Jacob and friend Andrew Horner, but the further the friends got into the rehabilitation, the more daunting the challenge. Plenty of repairs were needed — from structural damage to the back and front facades to a leaking roof, where countless pails were set up on the second floor to collect dripping water.
Don manages the Edward Jones Investment office in Geneva and is co-owner of the Water’s Edge B&B on West Lake Road, with Karen, a special education teacher at Bloomfield High School. The couple, who moved to Geneva six years ago, partnered with Jacob when Horner decided to sell his stake in the project.
However, the price-tag for the redevelopment was far more than envisioned when work began in October 2018.
“We were hoping to do $300,000 to $350,000 (in rehabilitation),” said Don. “It’s (now) well above that.”
While the project may have been more costly than envisioned, the end product is impressive. Son Jacob has lived on the West Coast and has brought some of the latest in health trends in Los Angeles to North Shore’s Lokahi Spa, including the float-therapy tanks, where people float in about a foot of warm water mixed with nearly 1,500 pounds of therapeutic Epsom salt.
“It has more buoyancy than the Dead Sea,” Don said. “The water is 92.5 degrees (close to average skin temperature). You can’t feel the water. It feels like you’re floating on air.”
The tanks are designed to promote muscle recovery, mental relaxation and can help people achieve a meditative state, said Karen, noting that people can turn the lights off, turn off the music and get into a deeper sensory deprivation state, if that is what they desire.
The Rayburns opted for bigger float tanks to reduce feelings of claustrophobia, an additional expense they thought was worth the investment.
There also are rolling machines that provide the benefits of a massage without a masseuse and infrared saunas.
The hope, said Don, was to have a spa like none other in these parts.
“We wanted to offer products that weren’t in Geneva,” he said, noting that the nearest places people can find such amenities are in Rochester, Syracuse and Watkins Glen.
The spa has been open since early December and the three rental spaces — called The Flats — since last summer. Work on Rejuvenate Café is continuing, with a spring opening planned. As with the spa, the focus is on healthy food and drink.
The wellness focus is the vision Jacob had for North Shore when he took on the project in 2018.
Michael Mills, director of the Geneva Business Improvement District, is impressed with what the Rayburns have brought to downtown.
“North Shore Wellness is a really exciting development and is a great example of entrepreneurs finding a void in the marketplace and delivering excellently on the concept,” said Mills. “This is one of the only float tank spas in the area outside Rochester and Syracuse and will attract local residents, tourists and people looking for a unique health experience. And the quality rental units upstairs will bring more visitors to downtown year-round. We are excited to see how the business does and will be supporting their growth in the months and years ahead.”
City Manager Sage Gerling is equally impressed and noted that state grants helped make the project reality.
“North Shore Wellness Club is a dynamic addition to downtown that enhances Geneva’s wellness to residents and visitors in such a unique way,” she said. “We are grateful for the investment by New York state through the New York Main Street program for building renovations, as well as Microenterprise Assistance Program funds for Lokahi Spa and Rejuvenate Café.”
Gerling said the Rayburns received $45,000 from New York Main Street for building renovations, $25,000 from the city’s Microenterprise Program in 2018 for Lokahi Spa, and an additional $8,500 in Microenterprise funds in 2019 for Rejuvenate Café. Microenterprise funding comes from a state grant awarded to the city.
The endeavor is a true family effort, they said. Son Adam also pitches in, as does nephew Mike Marble.
Having full-time jobs and running a bed-and-breakfast probably would be enough for most of us, but the Rayburns love their busy lives. Karen will have more free time next year when she retires from Bloomfield. It’s time she said she will use to devote to the businesses.
However, neither are the retiring type, and with business expected to grow as the region recovers from COVID-19, the Rayburns are ready to put in the time to make North Shore Wellness a success.
They don’t define North Shore and Water’s Edge, where they also live, as work. It’s what they love to do.
“This is all fun stuff,” said Karen.
“This is how we like to spend our free time,” added Don.