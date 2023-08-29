PENN YAN — When Cindy Rosato and Natalie Travis discuss their new business, they pay tribute to the man who had a vision for the historic Liberty Street building he and Cindy renovated for upscale apartments.
“Vinny always wanted a restaurant here,” Cindy said of her late husband, Vince.
That vision was fulfilled with the recent opening of Outlet One Eleven, on the ground floor of 111 Liberty St. The building, near the Liberty Street bridge on the banks of the Keuka Lake Outlet, is well known to locals.
Built in the 1800s as a “fruit house,” the three-story building was used into the early 1900s to store grapes and fruit baskets for the Finger Lakes wine community. It was later a grape-pressing facility and produced wine for Garrett and Co., one of the largest wine producers in the country until Prohibition in 1920.
Cindy and Vince, Keuka Lake residents for more than 20 years, had their eyes on the building for decades before embarking on the apartment project. Both had extensive experience with Rochester-area development, Cindy in real estate/construction and Vinny in commercial construction.
After some delays, the apartments on the second and third floors opened several years ago and filled up quickly. Cindy and Vinny then started thinking about ground-floor uses before Vinny passed away.
Enter Travis. A North Carolina native, she visited the Finger Lakes area when her father worked for Corning Inc. and later met her future husband, Adam, who grew up in the Himrod area.
“I fell in love, got married, and now I am stuck up here in the cold!” she said with a laugh. “I have come to love the Finger Lakes region.”
Travis, who has degrees in hotel and restaurant management, ran restaurants in the Virgin Islands, Las Vegas, and Key Largo, Fla., before moving north. She worked in management positions at the Harbor Hotel in Watkins Glen and Plum Point Lodge near Himrod.
“I ran that for four years but really wanted to do my own thing,” Travis said. “I started looking for different places and that is when I met Cindy.”
Travis and Rosato admit there was quite a bit of serendipity involved in their partnership, which came shortly after Vinny’s death. At the time, Cindy thought she had another partner lined up for the restaurant.
“I reached out because I saw on their website they were looking for restaurant space. I called her a couple of times and she didn’t answer,” Travis said. “I kept calling and she finally answered, but she thought I was her niece. She later told me her husband passed away. Vinny wanted a restaurant in that space and the other person backed out, but Cindy said, ‘I still want a restaurant but don’t know how to run a restaurant.’ We met the next day and decided to do it together.”
Cindy renovated the ground floor and Outlet One Eleven was born, opening in mid-July. It takes its name from the address and proximity to the outlet.
“When people walk in they see the ‘warehouse chic’ idea,” Rosato said. “From that, Natalie has incredibly put the food and drink packages together. She is truly amazing.”
Travis draws on her extensive connections in the local wine and craft beverage industry for many of Outlet One Eleven’s offerings. She is a member of the Yates Chamber of Commerce and area wine organizations.
“I am very involved in the Finger Lakes wine community. Most of the wineries up here are not just some of our local farmers, but some of my closest friends,” she said. “I love being able to partner with my friends who put their heart and souls into these incredible wines. Same with local beers.”
Travis takes the same approach with the menu items, which feature small plates with some entrée items.
“We have a build-your-own (charcuterie) board concept, which is unique to us. We have a refrigerator full of local cheeses and meats, you take a basket, get to choose which ones you want and we plate it up with fresh bread from nearby Blue Heron Bakery along with local jams from the Mennonite community and chocolate from Keuka Candy Emporium,” she said. “We are working with our local farmers and friends in a unique concept. We will continue to change the menu and expand as much as we can, including brands locally made and women owned. We definitely try to support the women-owned business movement.”
Rosato and Travis noted that the wine, craft beer, and craft cocktail list is never stagnant.
“Every week we change up what we are pouring by the glass ... and we try go get something different from our local partners,” Travis said. “I really believe that stories are what sells wine. They taste better when you know the history and story behind it. When we put on a new wine, I let everybody here know this is why I chose these wines and here are a couple of fun facts about these wineries … and they can relay that to the guest.”
Rosato and Travis said business has been brisk since Outlet One Eleven opened, including people who have just learned about it, along with those walking along the outlet trail. Customers are likely to see the owners when they stop in.
“We all jump in when needed. I feel like an owner should always be present,” Rosato said. “We have had people come back two, three or four times since we opened.”
“People like going out on the trail, doing a hike an stopping here and sitting on the patio, enjoying a drink and some food by the water,” Travis added. “One of the most popular spots in the building is the loft, looking over the water. It’s such a comfortable space for conversation.”
Steve Griffin, Yates County’s economic developer, said the business has been a welcome addition to Penn Yan’s growing food and beverage landscape.
“I am especially happy for Cindy, as with the opening of Outlet One Eleven the transformation of the former Garrett winery building is nearly complete and the initial vision she — and her late husband, Vinny — had for the building has been realized,” Griffin said. “This project, which started with a facade renovation, then added upscale apartments and now Outlet One Eleven, has been over a decade in the making.
“Cindy has seen far more than her fair share of challenges along the way but never stopped pushing forward. With Outlet One Eleven, Natalie and Cindy have created a beautiful and unique restaurant that definitely adds to our vibrant food and entertainment scene. I look forward to seeing their restaurant prosper.”
Outlet One Eleven also includes event space for up to 95 people, although smaller groups are welcome. Travis and Rosato said Vinny is never far from their thoughts.
“We feel like Vinny brought us together,” Travis said. “We even hid his ‘V’ in our logo.”
“I like to be here every day. I love being here and this space — the vibe,” Cindy added. “I feel like Vinny is here.”