GENEVA — She started seeking out catharsis, but Sara Smith’s book about her rare lung disease and sharing information about the illness is sure to inspire other people who face diseases like hers.
The book, “Gasping for Air,” outlines Smith’s battle with lymphangioleiomyomatosis, or LAM, a progressive illness where abnormal cysts grow in the lungs, lymph nodes, and kidneys.
Smith was born and raised in Geneva and is employed as a nurse in Nashville, Tenn., where she lives now. She graduated from Geneva High School in 2000 and went on to the Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing for her undergrad. After graduating in 2010, she completed her bachelor’s degree at Robert Wesleyan University in Rochester and her master’s at Walden University in Minnesota.
In 2014, when she was 32, Smith was diagnosed with LAM. She was diagnosed because she had passed out at work one day and was taken to the hospital. She underwent a CT scan that revealed hundreds of cysts on her partly collapsed lung, leading to the LAM diagnosis. There was no medication that she could take once she had recovered.
In 2016, she and her husband flew to the Dominican Republic for a Christmas vacation. Her husband was hesitant at first because he was afraid of something happening again, but she assured him it would be OK.
She was wrong.
“The morning after Christmas Day, I woke up and just knew something was wrong,” Smith said.
That morning, Dec. 26, 2016, she went to a hospital in the Dominican Republic and found out that her entire lung had collapsed, the same one as before. She was in the hospital overnight and flown home via medical transportation to her local hospital.
She had never been sick as a child. There were no indications of this rare disease ever being a part of her life.
Her book starts off talking about a common concept: everything being fine one day but then the next nothing is right. Smith talks about dealing with the swarms of emotions that overcome someone who was very healthy one second and the next has a rare lung disease. It is a random disease, that has two versions. Smith has the sporadic version, where you can’t really predict when something is going to happen. The disease is only linked to women and doctors think it is mainly linked to the hormone estrogen.
“I don’t have any children because doctors think LAM is driven by estrogen, and when I went to my specialist, they recommended me not to get pregnant,” she said. “They said it would enhance the disease to get a lot worse faster. A lot of women are diagnosed with this disease when they are pregnant, so I got lucky, to say the least, with being diagnosed when I did.”
Smith is now on medication because, in 2016, two years after her diagnosis, the Food and Drug Administration approved medication that is intended to slow down the progression of the disease by a fair amount.
After having her lung collapse twice, she is still able to do almost everything that she did before. The only exception is whenever she does any exercise or type of exertion, she uses an oxygen pack. She always carries around an oxygen tank in case she ever needs it.
During the pandemic, she was quarantined by herself for 341 days. Her husband essentially lived upstairs in their home and she lived downstairs. She was a nurse at the time, but when the outbreak happened, she was sent home for her own protection. During that time, she was able to complete her master’s in nursing and is currently a stay-at-home nurse.
Smith works in insurance denials. Once a patient is discharged, if the insurance doesn’t accept a claim, she fights it and attempts to get it accepted.
“After my lung collapsed in the Dominican, everyone was like that would make a good story one day,” Smith said about where the idea for the book came from. “When I was home, I started to write it down and I didn’t think it would become anything. I worked on it for 4-5 years before it started to look anything like a book.”
Her family was supportive of her writing and publishing “Gasping for Air.” Originally, once she had written everything, she sent it to a few friends asking for their honest opinion on the book. Everyone came back to her and told her she should consider publishing it. That gave Smith the confidence she needed to let people she didn’t know read her story.
“I thought it would be cathartic,” she said. “I think being diagnosed with something that is rare and is also chronic is a way to get some thoughts out of my head and cope with my diagnosis.”
When trying to get the book published, Smith chose to partner with Atmosphere Press in Austin, Texas, in February of 2023. They started the soft launch of her book in July. On Aug. 1, the publishers started the hard launch of the book, putting out press releases and promoting it to the public through its website and social media.
Writing a book and getting it published fulfilled a childhood dream for Smith.
“As a kid, I always wanted to be a writer, but you know those are your kid dreams,” she said. “I kept journals but never actually completed something of this magnitude before.”
Smith is going to be reaching out to libraries, including the Geneva Public Library in her hometown, about hosting book-signings and readings for the public. She has scheduled one event locally already, Sept. 2 at Earthly Possessions on Seneca Street.
“It’s where I am from, where people know me, where people have followed my journey and offered so much support when I was in the Dominican,” Smith said. “This is kind of giving my thanks back and showing all the teachers that knew I wanted to be a writer that I made it.”
Smith has yet to decide if “Gasping for Air” will be her only book.
“If I have something else to say, I’ll say it,” she said.