Aqua Culture Where: 81 Glasgow St., Clyde Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 5-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Phone: 315-577-2268 Website: www.aquaculture81.com Facebook: https://bit.ly/3EryyW1
CLYDE — Nick Paradise said he bought 81 Glasgow St. in 2021 because the price was right and he liked the apartment upstairs, where he made his home.
Downstairs, there was empty retail space that he figured he would rent out and help cover the cost of the mortgage payments. However, when he realized he wasn’t going to easily find a suitable tenant for the storefront — originally a bank, then a florist, and after that an upscale cosmetics shop — Paradise decided it was a sign to dive in and start his own business.
“It was a little bit of serendipity,” Paradise said about Aqua Culture, a store that features freshwater and saltwater fish, as well as coral and just about everything you would need to set up your own aquarium. “It wasn’t anything that was really intended. It just made sense to do it.”
The store, which is kept at a very comfortable 78 degrees, opened Oct. 1. Twenty tanks line the walls in displays that Paradise and his friend, Zach Keech of Lyons, constructed. They hold 40 different varieties of fish — and there’s more on the way. They already are working on expanding the display area and adding products.
Paradise, 36, said he was always “into fish.”
“My mom had a saltwater tank when I was a kid,” he said. “She had a lion fish, gamas, clown fish. A guy would come and take care of the fish, but they didn’t do that well. It was back when you would have fresh water and just add salt to it.”
The next notable experience was when he was 15 or 16 and his mother had freshwater fish, including a stingray, which Paradise thought was pretty cool. His grandmother kept fish too; he remembers her having aquariums.
So, with no tenant prospects, Paradise talked with his mother, Laura Huff, who is his full-time employer at DYP Precision in Junius, where he uses microscope to “de-burr” machine parts. She agreed to help finance the fish endeavor, which he said he always wanted to try.
“There is no way I could do this if I had to pay rent for a store somewhere,” he said. “There’s not a lot of money in fish.”
Largely a low-key operation, Paradise has relied mostly on foot traffic, word of mouth, and the store’s Facebook page and website.
It doesn’t hurt that he’s next to the Blockhouse Diner, whose patrons often drop into his store on the weekends. Tabitha Talbot who co-owns the diner, has items from Aqua Culture displayed in the eatery and said she often stops in herself to see what Paradise has that’s new.
He said he gets his fish from distributors in New York and Florida. The Facebook page is updated regularly, where he announces new arrivals, including the popular puffer fish he re-stocks regularly.
And there is a lot to see. He’s got everything from tank plants, to keep the water filtered to clown fish, coral he grows himself, and lots of tank accessories. He even offers a free water-testing service so people can find out the contents of their fish habitats and if they are healthy. He also offers advice to people who might be struggling to keep their fish thriving.
When she has time, Paradise’s girlfriend, Cindy Washal, helps out too. They don’t have fish of their own upstairs, he said, because they have two cats.