GENEVA — Damita Bonnemere is a licensed marriage and family therapist who found that at the end of a stressful day, she needed to find ways to unwind.
So she started making soaps, oils, butters and other bath and shower products designed to soothe her body and mind.
“This is what I decided to do for self-care,” said Bonnemere, who, with her husband Damon, has opened Scentsational Scents & Soaps in downtown Geneva at 508 Exchange St., the former home of Locavore.
The products she once created for own rejuvenation turned into a part-time and then full-time business.
While it may be a new business from a brick-and-mortar sense, Scentsational Scents & Soaps has been selling products for several years, first by word of mouth and then with a booth the last two years at the Geneva Farmers Market at Lakefront Park. They also sell at fairs and festivals.
“We do very well at the lake,” she said.
Their established clientele base has made the move to its spot on Exchange easier, they said, noting that sales have been brisk since opening July 15.
“We’re having a hard time keeping the shelves full,” Bonnemere said. “The experience has been wonderful. We have a lot of tourists, and the Ramada recommends us. I’m so excited with what’s happening in downtown Geneva.”
Most everything you find in the store is made by Damita, who creates her soaps, bath bombs, candles, body butters, bath oils and more in the back of the shop. Damon, who works at Guardian Glass when he’s not at the shop, brings a business acumen to Scentsational Scents & Soaps, she said.
Neither is originally from Geneva. Damita is from Peekskill, a small city in Westchester County, while Damon is from Manhattan.
The couple first went to Cayuga County, where Damita worked as a therapist for Cayuga Counseling Services in Auburn. They moved to Geneva three years ago and love the city and the small-town atmosphere. They’ll have been married 11 years in December.
Damon said his wife has been crafty since he first met her.
“She can do anything,” he marveled. “This (what you see in the store) is just the tip of the iceberg.”
“I have always done crafts since I was a child,” she explained.
It takes Damita about 20 hours a week to create her oils, soaps, butters and bath bombs and shower steamers.
“It is hard work, and I love it,” she said. “It is very time-consuming. I put in 16-hour days.”
She and Damon are looking to add a part-time worker just three weeks into opening downtown, they said.
“Our products are natural,” Damita emphasized. “They’re good for all skin types, and we source a lot of our materials locally.”
She said women have comprised the majority of their business so far, but Damita doesn’t want men to shy away. She can help them find the perfect gift, noting that there are many products for them as well in the store.
Damon loves the shower steamers, which have menthol crystals that activate when wet. Drop one in the shower and it’s heaven, he said.
Damita emphasized that the products are affordable as well.
“You can get a wonderful gift for a loved one for under $20,” she said.
They noted that they will be continuing to sell at the Geneva Farmers Market, but they hope folks stop in at their new home.
It’s hard to miss. It’s the one with the machine outside their shop blasting bubbles down Exchange Street.