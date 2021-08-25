COVID-19’s tendrils have permeated so many aspects of the personal and professional.
But the restaurant sector is likely the industry most affected.
The challenges have been multifold, from a serious labor shortage to climbing food prices. But Pete Mitchell — owner of the Parker’s Grille and Tap Houses in Geneva, Seneca Falls, Newark, Penn Yan and Auburn as well as Halsey’s in Geneva and 84 Fall St. in Seneca Falls — isn’t ready to sound the death knell just yet.
“This career is one of the most amazing careers in the world, making people feel special and putting a smile on someone’s face,” he said. “It’s what life is all about. Life happens over dinner.”
It’s an industry that’s changing, though, in large part because of COVID.
Jamie Rotter, the culinary arts program coordinator at Finger Lakes Community College who also teaches public classes at New York Kitchen, is 51 and has been in the restaurant business since the age of 15. He’s never seen anything like the labor shortage the industry is currently experiencing. It’s across the board, he said, from line cooks to servers.
The pandemic has certainly made working in a restaurant much harder. Rotter noted that many employees in the hospitality industry are women, and the issue of child care became much more acute — and difficult — when remote learning at home was necessary.
Mitchell said the pandemic has prompted many restaurant employees to take a second look at their job satisfaction.
“If there’s another wave of the pandemic do I want to wear a mask and be over a grill for eight hours a day?” he said cooks may be asking themselves.
He pointed out working conditions are different for servers or bartenders, who can take quick mask breaks outside and who also may be earning more in tips on a busy night.
“If you’re back in the kitchen [with a mask on] it’s hot,” he said.
Rotter said in Canada, which has universal health care, there are more people who make a career out of service jobs. A more sustainable workplace will benefit employees and owners alike, he argues.
“The industry has needed to rethink what it’s doing,” said Rotter, comparing some restaurants to “a strip mine kind of place” where employees are overworked and burn out. Instead, investing in employees and a better working environment is key.
“Some businesses are figuring that out,” he said. “There are a lot of things I think have to improve.”
Mitchell also has invested in people who send him good employees who stick around. He’s offered “bounties,” advertised online, of $500 or even $1,000 to those who can refer employees, with the amount dependent on that worker’s skill set and if they remain on the job.
The staff shortage has been severe and necessitated frequent closings; in fact he said the Newark location was closed the evening prior to our conversation. Previously, Mitchell said his managers had a “a pack of people” they could call on to pick up an extra shift if an employee couldn’t make it in. That is no longer the case. The other factor in sudden closings is COVID exposure quarantines, which can affect multiple employees.
The financial conundrum of attracting and keeping good employees is real. Mitchell said pay is going up, but so are food costs. A steak that cost $8 a pound a year ago is $14 a pound, now. And the chicken wing shortage and subsequent higher costs have been well documented nationally.
“You can’t raise your prices 60 percent,” he said. “People won’t come in.”
Adapt or die
Sure, there was pent-up demand after the 2020 COVID lockdown for a good restaurant meal but Rotter said people are still nervous and may dine out less frequently.
Restaurants have tried to pivot by offering more outdoor seating and incorporating takeout, but that can be challenging in and of itself.
Two years ago, Mitchell said takeout meals were 4 to 5 percent of his business. Today, at the Seneca Falls location, it’s up to 25 percent.
“But I’m not geared to be a takeout restaurant,” he said. “To produce a great volume of food requires space. It’s a lot more labor intensive to make to-go food than to put it on a plate and hand it to a customer.”
In addition, there are the financial factors of takeout containers and the loss of on-site alcohol sales.
One way to manage costs has been to limit menu items. Mitchell considers national chains such as Applebee’s and Chili’s to be a bellwether for the industry. Their menus have slimmed down and so have Parker’s, where 12 things have been eliminated. It’s easier on the kitchen staff, and restaurants can focus on providing popular selections and those with a good profit margin, he said.
Rotter agrees simpler may be more successful. He has a chef friend in the Catskills who years ago decided to try operating as a pop-up restaurant. Rotter was skeptical of the plan, which called for a small window of availability and an even smaller food/drink menu.
“It worked out great,” he said of the “you can join us or not” approach. “People came in and they knew exactly what the deal was and they were happy.”
Rotter also sees a demand for cooking classes, like the ones he teaches at New York Kitchen. People, who he finds are much more savvier eaters today, have a repertoire of about 10 meals that they make at home and are looking to expand on that. Cooking classes, perhaps even run by restaurants, can meet that demand.
In fact, engaging with customers more and listening to what they want is going to be a formula for success, Rotter believes. Communication on social media is up — whether it’s advertising specials, seeking employees or announcing unforeseen closures.
Mitchell believes it’s also a way to share the challenges the industry is facing.
“Ninety-nine percent of people get it and the 1 percent who don’t, they really suck,” he said.
Engaging with the community in addition to individual customers will also help restaurants survive, Rotter said. He encourages his students to help cook for fundraisers like the one the Elks Club of Penn Yan did for the comfort care Hospeace House in Naples. He said Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante in Geneva is an example of a restaurant that supports its community with financial and in-kind donations.
“Every time I turn around I see where they are giving out a check [to a community organization],” Rotter said. “I think that’s terrific. It shows the restaurant is committed to being part of a community. ... A restaurant’s support goes both ways.”
Despite the COVID curve balls thrown to a sector that was already facing some challenges, Rotter agrees it’s not time to write the restaurant industry’s obituary. He tries to teach his culinary students skills they can use in varied careers, from typical restaurants to perhaps serving food in other settings (i.e. health care or school institutions). He said he’s always asking students what their next evolution might be.
The camaraderie and odd hours of a fast-paced restaurant might work for a 20-something, but not someone in their 40s with a family. Like a person’s culinary career, the industry may have to evolve too.
But preparing a meal together with a team for others to enjoy will likely never go out of style, for diners and cooks alike. Rotter said when he started his first restaurant job as a teenager, he was hooked.
“It was the first place in my life I ever felt like I fit in,” he said. “I was home.”