SENECA FALLS — About eight years ago, Mike Petrocci and his family vacationed at an indoor water park — but found themselves spending more time at a nearby indoor laser tag arena.
“We just had a riot playing,” said Petrocci, a sergeant investigator with the Seneca Falls Police Department who has been with that agency for 24 years.
Petrocci joked to his wife that he should start a similar business in the Finger Lakes; it was a thought he said kept popping into his head on and off for years.
Roughly three years ago that idea took firm hold, as Petrocci realized he was ready to make it a reality.
There is no laser tag facility in the Finger Lakes, and he believed a brick-and-mortar business with the accompanying overhead would likely fail in this area, so he conceived of a “take-it-on-the-road” version — and Mobile Combat Laser Tag was born.
It’s a concept that has thrived during Covid-19, when people are hungry for entertainment and playing with friends, although not necessarily indoors or with others they don’t know.
After doing some research and connecting with a North Carolina-based company for his supplies, Petrocci formed his limited liability company in September 2020. In March 2021, he booked his first gig. Since then, he has done 55 events, mostly throughout the Finger Lakes and Monroe County. The most he’s booked is three in one day.
“I’ve been as far as Lake George, so I’ll travel anywhere,” Petrocci said.
Traveling with him is all the equipment necessary for a competitive game of laser tag. Mobile Combat Laser Tag comes with 16 taggers (infrared beams); small and large pop-up hunting blinds for players to hide in; a home base; homemade barricades (made of PVC pipe and plastic bags) for additional props; and a computerized, online scoring system.
A two-hour weekend party runs $389, with additional time billed at $99 per hour. Weekday events are cheaper at $349, and the price for school/church/nonprofit events runs $339. Parties beyond a 25-mile radius are subject to a sliding-scale travel fee. Petrocci advertises his business as “socially distanced entertainment in the Finger Lakes; we bring the fun to you” and notes laser tag is a fun activity not only for birthday parties but family reunions, corporate and school events, church groups, bachelor and graduation parties, class reunions and sports team bonding sessions.
Petrocci programs the games, saying the most common one involves just two teams. Although players can be eliminated, he encourages use of a “respond box” that allows players back into the game.
“They’re paying to play, so let’s not have them standing around watching everyone else play,” Petrocci said. “Let’s keep ’em moving,”
He’s done gigs in customers’ backyards, on soccer fields, inside gyms, even in a church where the chairs were moved from the worship area.
Family members sometimes help, but Petrocci mostly does all of the events and marketing himself, primarily on Facebook and Instagram. And, word of mouth has been key. Since many of the bookings are children’s birthday parties, Petrocci finds guests are a likely source of future business.
“I’m surprised with how much fun I’m having with it,” he said, especially last spring, when children were emerging from an isolated Covid winter. “To see them having fun outside running and playing with each other was just a blast.”
Petrocci noted that adults seem to enjoy the games as much as the younger set.
He has been pleased with the response. Outdoor events are obviously more geared toward the warmer months, but he’s willing to stage cold-weather parties. He said he tinkered with the equipment last winter trying to learn the system, finding the taggers — they have a tagging range of 6 to 800 feet — performed well.
As for the future, Petrocci would like to add more taggers to his arsenal to accommodate larger parties and target corporate or school events, since those places would have access to larger indoor areas as well.
Ashley Davoli of Waterloo hired Mobile Combat Laser Tag last summer for her son’s 12th birthday celebration in the backyard. She was drawn to the activity because she has a medically fragile baby and is trying to be as safe as possible during the pandemic. She said Petrocci was professional and considerate of their family’s health situation, and the kids — and adults — thoroughly enjoyed themselves.
“It was such a nice way to beat the Covid situation, and it was a nice way to bring the party to us,” she said. “Honestly, even outside of Covid we would do it again.”