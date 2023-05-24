INTERLAKEN — Airy Acres Vineyard has opened its wine-tasting space at 8011 Footes Corners Road for its first season.
The family-owned and operated vineyard, which overlooks the west side of Cayuga Lake, is on land that has belonged to the Bassette family since 1918. After planting vines in 2015 and beginning to grow their own grapes, the family began bottling their own wine two years ago. For the first time, they are now open to the public for wine tastings and sales.
Currently, tastings take place in the outdoor tasting space. Shaded by the roof of the barn, patrons may sit and enjoy their wine at handmade wooden tables that overlook the vines and Cayuga Lake. On cooler or rainier days, there is space inside the barn where customers can take shelter and enjoy a warm heat lamp as they sip their wine.
The winery currently features three dry reds, a rosé, and five white wines ranging from dry to semi-dry.
The 1840s farmhouse is being renovated to become an indoor tasting space. The Bassettes say progress on the house is currently proceeding on schedule.
Airy Acres Vineyard is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, with tastings available by appointment Monday to Wednesday.