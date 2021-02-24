AUBURN — Aldi has been serving this Cayuga County community for 23 years. Beginning Thursday, shoppers will be able to frequent Aldi's new location at 217 Grant Ave.
Store operating hours will remain the same: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. On Tuesday and Thursday, the store will open a half-hour earlier to provide a shopping opportunity for the high-risk population.
“One of the reasons Aldi is so successful is because we listen to our shoppers and have the ability to adapt,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully division vice president for Aldi. “We decided to relocate the Auburn store so we can better serve the community. Auburn residents have been loyal Aldi customers for 23 years, and we can’t wait to show them the same Aldi they know and love but with a new store, allowing more space for their favorite products.”