VICTOR — The partners at Allied Financial Partners announced recently the following employees have been promoted:
• Christopher Rollo, CPA, has been promoted to manager based out of the Oneonta office.
• Ryan Zelli, CPA, has been promoted to manager based out of the Buffalo office.
• Jason Brewer has been promoted information technology manager based out of the Victor office.
• Joseph Naples has been promoted to senior accountant based out of the Buffalo office.
• Matthew Linsner has been promoted to senior accountant based out of the Rochester office.