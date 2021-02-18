VICTOR — The partners at Allied Financial Partners announced recently the following employees have been promoted:

• Christopher Rollo, CPA, has been promoted to manager based out of the Oneonta office.

• Ryan Zelli, CPA, has been promoted to manager based out of the Buffalo office.

• Jason Brewer has been promoted information technology manager based out of the Victor office.

• Joseph Naples has been promoted to senior accountant based out of the Buffalo office.

• Matthew Linsner has been promoted to senior accountant based out of the Rochester office.

Founded in 2009, Allied Financial Partners specializes in providing CPA, accounting, financial planning, payroll, health insurance and group benefit services to a variety of small and midsize businesses, as well as private individuals. Allied Financial Partners has offices in Buffalo, Cooperstown, Oneonta, Perry, Rochester, and Victor, NY. Learn more about us at www.alliedfp.com.

