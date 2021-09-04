GENEVA — Merchants on North Exchange Street have dealt with limited vehicular traffic, no on-street parking and lots of noise and heavy equipment for several weeks under the first phase of the city’s DRI Downtown Streetscape project.
But several weeks in — and with progress more tangible — they’re starting to see the future, if not quite light at the end of the tunnel.
“I know this is going to be for the betterment of the street,” said Chad Lahr, owner of Community Proud, which offers marketing and marketing products at 423 Exchange St. “It’s going to be beautiful.”
It may not be beautiful yet, but merchants say that as work progresses, they’re getting a better idea of just how this portion of downtown Geneva will look when the pavement is laid and concrete is poured.
Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works, said he is well aware of the challenges the project is posing to merchants already coming off a difficult pandemic year of 2020. However, this portion of the streetscape work is the most intensive of the project, he said.
“We started the project working on Exchange Street from approximately Tillman Street to Castle Street because it’s the area where the anticipated longest duration of work is likely to take place,” Venuti said. “This area was designed for full depth reconstruction, compared to milling and paving sections in other areas of Exchange and Castle streets.”
The project was prefaced by the construction of new sewer laterals, but other surprises have surfaced as well, Venuti noted. When Nardozzi Construction began digging, workers found buried timber rail ties and bedding from the trolley that once ran down the center of Exchange Street in the early 1900s.
“We verified through photos provided by the staff at Historic Geneva that two individual trolley tracks were laid right down the middle of Exchange Street and they had never been fully removed,” said Venuti. “Handling of these rail ties was not part of the DRI plans, and soil sampling, testing and timber removal and storage took some time to iron out.”
A change in traffic pattern was initiated to expedite the rail line’s removal, Venuti said.
Wes Greco, who runs Lake City Hobby at 437 Exchange St. with his family, said he is now the proud owner of one of those rail ties. Like Lahr, he’s excited for the future of this portion of Exchange but admitted the project has affected the store’s August sales.
“We have something to look forward to,” said Greco, adding that he may have been hurt less than other businesses in the work zone because his hobby products store is the first after Castle Street.
Lahr and Greco point to the new signs placed at the project site that show a sketch of what this portion of Exchange will look like when the work is done. With it is an additional sign noting the many businesses on the stretch. Lahr’s Community Proud business printed them, and the project was billed back to Nardozzi.
The signs replaced the original ones placed by the city that downtown business owner Dick Austin found unacceptable, Lahr said. He reached out to the Geneva Business Improvement District to see what could be done to replace them with more effective signs.
Across the street, Marilla Gonzalez is holding her own at the Waste Not Shop, which at some point will be rebranding with a new name because of a legal issue.
“We’re doing OK,” she said. “We’ve got a strong, loyal group of customers.”
However, she misses the on-street parking, as do Greco and Lahr.
The narrow sidewalk that is left on each side of the street provides access, but it is difficult for those with mobility issues to get through, Gonzalez said, and there’s no room for the sidewalk sandwich boards to promote the business.
“The parking and foot traffic is taking a big hit,” she said.
Venuti said the city has sympathy for the merchants.
“Any capital street project that we undertake will inconvenience the area, but we try to mitigate these inconveniences as best as possible,” he said. “Parking is a huge impact on this type of project, and directional signage has been installed to alert motorists that businesses are open and to please find parking in our Exchange Street lot. We always hope that things run as smooth as a possible, but we have found, and most likely will find, unforeseen conditions that impact the progress, schedule and the public’s perception of the project. That is the nature of heavy and highway and utility construction.”
Like Lahr and Greco, Gonzalez said she’s doing her best to stay positive, knowing better days are ahead.
“We’re excited to see the final product,” she said. “It’s nice to see the city showing some love for this part of Exchange Street. There’s a ton of shops that have been down here for decades.”
Gonzalez joked that the project has drawn what she called the “6-year-old Boys Club” — youngsters who have watched the construction with fascination.
Venuti noted the same, but added that some of the “boys” are a little older than 6.
“I have spoken with people both young and old who just enjoy watching the large construction machinery and trucks at work,” he said. “It is like a giant sandbox with Tonka toys.”