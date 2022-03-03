NEWARK — Folks eat a whole lot of fish in these parts during the Lenten season, but no one is sure what Angel Buyan offers at her ice cream shop qualifies as seafood.
At Happy Hammi Taiyaki and Ice Cream, her business at 104 S. Main St., Buyan makes a Japanese-inspired, fish-shaped cake called Taiyaki, which is traditionally stuffed with sweetened red bean paste, custard or other fillings. Buyan offers the bean paste variety for those who like that kind of thing, but figured it was only logical to fill her Taiyaki with ice cream.
To make Taiyaki, she pours waffle cone batter into a heated griddle with fish-shaped molds. She also makes a cannoli-style version called fish-oli.
The store is named after Buyan’s 9-year-old French bulldog, Hamilton — or Hammi, as she calls him.
She has even created a treat in his honor, Hammi Heads, a French bulldog-shaped cake filled with sweet fillings. On Wednesday, it was smores-style.
Customers can get soft and hard ice cream, ice cream cakes and more at Happy Hammi Taiyaki and Ice Cream.
Buyan, a native of Pennsylvania, moved to Newark in 2017 to be with her fiancé, Lance Young, who manages del Lago Resort & Casino in Tyre. She worked in gaming and hospitality in Pennsylvania and now works weekends at de Lago when not at Happy Hammi.
After the casino where she worked shut down because of covid, Buyan spent weekends in Buffalo working at a farmers market with her boss at the casino. That’s where they talked about starting a food truck.
“I wanted to do a food truck, but trying to find a food truck in the middle of covid was hard,” she said.
She was thinking about offering a taco-style version of taiyaki, which Buyan learned about while watching a cooking show on fair food with Young. However, a Newark neighbor, Mike Colacino, suggested she consider taking over a closed ice cream shop he and his family once operated in the South Main Street building he had just sold.
Happy Hammi Taiyaki and Ice Cream opened last June.
As with any new business, Buyan has good and bad days, and she discovered that ice cream shops don’t do well in upstate New York in the winter. However, she thinks she’s got some unique products to offer.
“At some point, I’d like to take this on the road,” Buyan said.
Perhaps a taiyaki food truck is still on the horizon.