GENEVA — Diners from around the Finger Lakes were heartbroken when the owners of the beloved Red Dove Tavern, Rune Hilt and Giulietta Raccati, closed its doors two years ago in the throes of a pandemic that proved deadly for so many restaurants.
The Red Dove is acknowledged as a trailblazer, ushering in an era of finer dining in downtown Geneva, and its closure was lamented by many, including Mike Pavone and Shawna Shell.
Pavone is a longtime restaurateur in the Rochester area, while Shell is a veteran of Finger Lakes restaurants, including the Red Dove, where she moved up the ladder to manager.
“It was the first craft cocktails and craft food place around here,” Shell said, before describing the prior owners as “amazing. They were so creative and so passionate about what they were doing.”
Pavone and Shell, who are engaged to be married, want to bring that creativity and passion back to the space where Red Dove operated for nearly 14 years. Their new restaurant is called Anorah, which opened earlier this month.
The couple met five years ago in Geneva at the Linden Social Club, which is owned by Pavone’s cousin, Joe Kennedy.
The partners in life are now partners in business.
“I was very determined to own my own business,” said Pavone, a former partner in the Lulu Mexican restaurant in Fairport.
Shell said they were eating at the Velvet Belly, a trendy restaurant on the grounds of the Rochester Public Market, and were talking with the owner about investing in property. Pavone’s dad, Tom, got on the phone and discovered that the Castle Street building where Red Dove operated was for sale.
Tom and his wife, Angela — sadly, Angela passed away recently — purchased the building, and Mike and Shawna went ahead with plans for Anorah.
“I just loved the space,” Shell said.
The restaurant’s name is derived from combining parts of the first names for Pavone’s and Shell’s mothers — Angela and Deborah.
Pavone, a native of Spencerport, said he brings a multitude of cooking experiences to Anorah. He started out dropping wings at Pontillo’s while in high school, then went on to Monroe Community College with plans to become a history teacher. That didn’t work out so well.
“School really wasn’t working for me,” he said.
However, he switched to the hospitality program at MCC and discovered what he really wanted to do with his life.
He later took a job at the popular Rochester Italian restaurant Tony D’s, which he said served as a launchpad for his cooking career.
“I really grew a lot in those three years (working there),” he said.
Pavone later spent nearly two years as a sous chef at a high-end restaurant in Los Angeles, a job that he said was “humbling,” but helped him further develop his culinary skills.
“A lot of the techniques I learned there I still use,” he said.
Shell’s path wasn’t a straight line, either.
She started out as a waitress, then graduated into restaurant management before heading to The College at Brockport, where she earned a degree in public health education.
“I used (the degree) for about six months,” she said, deciding the food business is where her passion lies.
They describe Anorah’s menu as “elevated comfort food.”
“It’s always something with a twist,” said Shell.
Take the chicken paprikash. Instead of the traditional accompaniment of spätzle, a central European egg noodle, it’s paired with crispy potato au gratin.
“We do try to stay within the realm of authenticity,” Shell said.
She emphasizes that the menu will change with the seasons based on what’s available locally.
After what she called a disastrous “friends and family” night to work the kinks out before going public — the kitchen fans quit, the house music stopped, and the point-of-sale terminal wouldn’t work — things have gone smoothly since, Shell and Pavone said.
“Every week we get a little busier,” Shell said. “Everyone (who has come in) is super-excited. Everyone is complimentary of what we’re doing here. We want it to be a comfortable, welcoming environment.”
The restaurant can seat 49. Pavone likes the smaller size.
“For me as a chef, I was always working in bigger restaurants, like 100 or over,” he said. “This size allows me to do more creative things.”
The restaurant has a staff of 11, with Pavone the lead chef. Shell manages the front of the house, doing whatever needs to be done — from server and busing to slinging classic cocktails from behind the bar. Anorah features Finger Lakes and international wines, along with a host of craft beers from New York breweries, including Geneva’s Brewery Ardennes and Hector’s Lucky Hare Brewing.
The couple said they’re proud to take over a location that meant so much to so many for so long but has sat empty for two years.
“It’s a space that needs bodies in,” Shell said. “I think we’re doing it justice.”
Anorah Where: 30 Castle St., Geneva Hours: 5-9 p.m., Thursday to Monday Phone: 315-325-5418 Email: hello@anorahrestaurantbar.com Website: anorahrestaurantbar.com Facebook: Yes Instagram: Yes