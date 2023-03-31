NEWARK — For years, village officials and business owners lamented the lack of hotel lodging in Newark.
How things have changed, Mayor Jonathan Taylor observed.
“A year ago we were meeting with developers and knew there was a potential for three hotels. What would we do?” he said in recalling the conversation with other village officials.
Taylor said he reminded them that considering the dearth of lodging in the village, this was a good problem to have.
The former Newark Garden Hotel is undergoing a $10 million renovation, while there’s a plan to build the $18.3 million Newark Canalside Hotel on Van Buren Street, a Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded project.
And now, the latest proposal: a Microtel hotel at 434 E. Union St., the former location of the Newark manufacturer Newcut, which moved to a new spot on West Shore Boulevard. The former building was razed by the company, making the parcel ready for development, Taylor noted.
The Microtel project is proposed by Penfield-based Indus Hospitality Group, which is led by Jett Mehta. Indus is proposing a four-story hotel with over 70 rooms on the property, which sits near Byrne Dairy.
Taylor said the village welcomes the project.
“We want to build up all of Newark,” he said. “Certainly, that area is the gateway on the east side of the village.”
Taylor is not surprised hotel developers want to come to Newark.
“They’re doing their market research, and we have a need for more hotel rooms,” he said. “We’ve missed out on a lot of (business) opportunities because we didn’t have the lodging. A lot of developers are looking at Wayne County as an opportunity to grow here.”
Mehta said he is one of them. Indus is edging closer to finishing a three-story, 70-unit Microtel project on Route 31 in Macedon, next to a KFC his company also built.
In Newark, Indus needs a variance to build a proposed 52-foot-high building. The maximum height allowed in that area of Newark is 35 feet, but Taylor doesn’t see that as an obstacle.
Indus representatives will present the project to the village Planning Board April 3 and the Zoning Board of Appeals April 10. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m.
Mehta said it’s too early to confirm whether the Microtel project is a go.
“I think we’re really still exploring the opportunity,” he said. “I would say we have a desire to expand our portfolio. I would love to do one in Newark. We need to see if the numbers will work.”
He said the other hotel projects in Newark will not discourage his potential plans for a Microtel on East Union Street.
“We believe that it’s a good thing when other people are interested and active,” he said. “It’s a sign of growth. What’s best for the community is a variety of (hotel) options.”
Microtel by Wyndham is known as a facility built for the business traveler, Mehta explained to the Finger Lakes Times in 2021 ahead of construction of the Macedon Microtel, the 10th by Indus Group.
The Macedon hotel was in the midst of construction when Indus asked for, and received, tax breaks of nearly $1.57 million in 2022 from the Wayne County Industrial Development Agency. Mehta told the agency in its request for tax relief that lenders were reticent to commit long-term financing to such projects without seeing significant subsidies.
“The IDA has not received an incentive application to date,” said Brian Pincelli, the county’s economic development director, about Indus’ plans for Newark.