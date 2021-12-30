SENECA — An Arizona operation is buying a local farm that’s been around for roughly three decades.
Duncan Family Farms, a family-owned, multi-regional grower of certified organic and sustainably grown produce, said in a press release issued Monday it has purchased Pedersen Farms, a family-owned farm and certified organic grower.
Duncan Family Farms specializes in baby lettuces, greens, kale, and herbs. Pedersen Farms will help to increase the range of products Duncan offers as well as help to mitigate potential supply chain challenges.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Pedersen Farms as their agronomic practices and core values perfectly align with ours at Duncan,” said Patty Emmert, community relations and marketing manager for Duncan Family Farms. “Rick Pedersen has spent the last 30 years building up the quality of the organic soil and making an impact in his community. This union is precisely the type of operational excellence we believe in and want to strengthen within our organization.”
Rick Pedersen, who founded Pedersen Farms, will stay on board as head of farming operations to provide continuity and on-the-ground expertise. According to the press release, the farm’s existing staff will maintain their current positions.
“We are so grateful to the local community, our customers, and our team members who have made the last 30 years a reality,” Pedersen said. “We’re excited about the future that is possible with Duncan’s support and we are proud to be working alongside a team that cares as much as we do about organics and sustainability.”
To learn more about Duncan Family Farms, visit www.duncanfamilyfarms.com.