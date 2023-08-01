MACEDON — Join Long Acre Farms & JD Wine Cellars for their fourth annual Wine Walk Aug. 10, 11 and 19. The event will be held at Long Acre Farms, 1342 Eddy Road.
Guests can enter the maze between 6-7:15 p.m. to start their journey wandering through the maze (with the help of a map), hunting for the JD Wine Cellars wine-tasting stations (and a special Black Button stop) hidden in the corn.
Attendees can stick around afterward for a social party that includes live music, wood-fired pizzas (for purchase), snacks and a complimentary first glass of their favorite wine. There will be local beer and hard cider on tap, as well as wine slushie pouches and canned wine available for purchase.
Tickets are $40 in advance, or $45 for walk-ins, until sold out. There is a non-drinking DD ticket available for $20. Ticket includes entrance into the Amazing Maize Maze, an event glass, wine-tasting stations, a complimentary glass of wine, and a social hour.
All attendees, including designated drivers, must be 21 or older. Buy tickets at www.longacrefarms.com.