Lake Ontario Wine Trail has launched its tasting passport, a new program that aims to increase tourism in the northern Finger Lakes region. With 19-plus local businesses included, it showcases the best of the area in an easy, mobile-friendly way.
Conversations around creating a new user-friendly passport began in March and led the trail to Bandwango, a well-known technology company. Using their technology platform, there is now an option to offer an easy-to-use digital passport.
The passport is a paid program available to anyone 21 or older and features 10 members on the Lake Ontario Wine trail — wineries, cideries, and a brewery. In addition, there are nine associate members, including farm markets, restaurants, and shops.
“I am incredibly excited to have launched this new digital passport for the Lake Ontario Wine Trail,” said Audrey Allen, partner at JD Wine Cellars and a member of the trail. “Going digital has been a long time coming and a great way to enhance the customer experience whilst traveling the trail. Whether it be locals or tourists visiting the area, the passport is an excellent opportunity to explore the area while trying delicious products and enjoying great discounts.”
Now that the passport is launched, visitors and locals can visit a dedicated landing page where they can purchase their mobile tasting passport by providing their name, email address, mobile phone number, and billing information. A link is sent to their mobile phone, which opens the passport and directs the user to add the button icon to their home screen, where they can access it any time. There is never anything to download and no bulky apps that take up space on a user’s phone.
Once the customer is ready to redeem their pass, they simply hand their phone over at the checkout counter at each location to access the samples and savings. It couldn’t be easier. No need to worry about forgetting the paper passport at home, or leaving it at a location … as long as you have your phone, you are good to go.
“We are very excited to be a part of the digital tasting passport with the Lake Ontario Wine Trail,” Allen said. “We have both our winery, JD Wine Cellars on the passport as a member, and our farm market, Long Acre Farms on the passport as an associate member. It encourages customers to visit new places and support local, family-owned businesses in a fun and easy way.”
All passports purchased this year are valid through March 31, 2024.
Visit https://www.lakeontariowinetrail.com for more information and to purchase the tasting passport.