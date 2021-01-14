CANANDAIGUA — The Ontario County Arts Council is accepting grant applications from local nonprofit and government organizations for small projects to enhance the visual and performing arts in the county.
The application deadline is April 1.
The nonprofit organization has established a budget of $4,000 for 2021. Grants of up to $1,000 will be awarded by May 15.
“Participation in the arts can make us feel connected and lift our spirits during this pandemic,” said Judi Cermak, president of the organization. “The Ontario County Arts Council board feels it is important to continue with our grants program in 2021.”
Some operational costs may be included in the grant application if they are deemed critical to the project’s success. Those costs cannot make up more than 50% of the grant.
Last year, the arts council distributed $4,000 in grants to seven organizations:
• $1,000 for Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic for a project to install local art in a facility expansion
• $1,000 to Chamberfest Canandaigua for its online summer concert series
• $500 to the Geneva Music Festival for its online concert series in June
• $200 to the Ontario County Historical Society for a historical poster display
• $350 to the Victor Farmington Library for software for an online art auction
• $425 to the Finger Lakes Barn Quilt Trail for the publication of a rack card
• $525 to the Geneva Public Library for an art display system
The application procedure is detailed at ocarts.org. Applicants must explain the objectives and costs of the project, with preference given to those who can show a partnership with at least one other organization in the form of in-kind or cash support.
Send questions to ocartsny@gmail.com.