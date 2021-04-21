GENEVA — A tenant has been confirmed for a new building to go up at the 72-acre Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park on Pre-Emption Road in the city.
Empire State Development announced Tuesday that Assured Edge Solutions, a custom vegetable processing and co-packing company operating at the Tech Farm, as it’s also called, will be moving into the new $2.1 million facility this fall, creating up to 21 new jobs and retaining another 14.
Construction on the 20,000-square-foot building, called Tech Farm 2, was announced earlier this year.
Assistance for the new building’s construction includes $1.47 million in federal funds through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. Additional funding includes a $500,000 Empire State Development grant and a loan from Lyons National Bank.
The new building is the third development on the property. The Finger Lakes Community College Viticulture and Wine Center also is there.
The total project cost for the relocation has been placed at $201,000. The state agency is assisting with up to $150,000 through the Excelsior Tax Credit Program. Ontario County and Greater Rochester Enterprise also collaborated on the project, ESD said.
Founded in 2012, Assured Edge Solutions, produces custom ingredient and co-packs for a variety of customers. Their operations range from raw ingredient processing to custom blend manufacturing. Additionally, Assured Edge Solutions partners to co-pack organic frozen vegetables for a major local retailer. The company moved its manufacturing operation from Webster to the Technology Farm in 2017.
The move has helped the company grow, said ESD’s leader.
“The Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park in Geneva, with its focus on agribusiness-related biotech research, has been instrumental in Assured Edge Solution’s continued growth,” said ESD Acting Commissioner and President and CEO Eric Gertler. “Their collaboration is a great example of what can be achieved when our top-tier universities partner with New York State businesses.”
Added Dan Rao, president of Assured Edge Solutions: “We are very excited to be able to partner with Empire State Development to expand our operations as well as remain local here in the city of Geneva. We identified the area’s need to have small to mid-size custom vegetable processing and co-packing capabilities and as a result our company has grown significantly. We look forward to this next phase of growth.”
And Cathy Young, director of the Center of Excellence for Food and Agriculture, on the Cornell AgriTech Campus in Geneva, said that “AES is a prime example of a successful food startup that is growing by leaps and bounds, and their progress proves that New York State is an outstanding place to accelerate your business. Dan Rao and his team are great innovators whose story of hard work and perseverance is an inspiration to other entrepreneurs. Their journey of beginning in the incubator space at the Cornell Agriculture and Food Technology Park and expanding to a new manufacturing building on site is a clear demonstration of the incredible ecosystem that exists through Cornell AgriTech, the Center of Excellence and local, state and federal partners. We are grateful that ESD is providing these economic development incentives to grow jobs and opportunities that will reap benefits for families and the region’s economy.”