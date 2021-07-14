AUBURN — “Dollar Days,” Auburn’s yearly local discount shopping event, begin July 15 and end July 17.
Shops will offer discounts on merchandise, while restaurants, eateries and other businesses will offer incentives, discounts and specials.
Participating businesses and their respective discounts are as follows:
Finger Lakes Scuba, 11 Dill St.
- Hours: 12 noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
- Save up to 30% off on in-stock items. F or every $10 spent (per visit), customers get a chance to win a $250 credit towards a Basic Open Water Diver Certification Class. The drawing is July 23. Call (315) 252-8683 or visit www.facebook.com/fingerlakesscuba.
Hairlooms, 8 E. Genesee St.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
- Purchase a $50 gift certificate and get an extra $10 added to the total. Call (315) 253-5279 or visit www.facebook.com/Hairlooms-112754122400210.
L.B. Lighting Cyclery, 15 E. Genesee St.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Offering 15% off in-stock clothing. Call (315) 282-7383 or visit http://www.lblightning.com/.
Liberty Store, 5 E. Genesee St.
- Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
- Discounted clothing and footwear on sale through July. Call (315) 252-1761 or visit thelibertystore.com/.
MindBodyMeta, 100 Genesee St., Suite 11
- Hours: 12 noon to 4 p.m. Thursday, 12 noon to 5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
- $10 off any 55-minute facial during July, 10% off skincare, and $15 15-minute tarot/oracle card readings. Call (315) 231-5065 or visit www.MindBodyMeta.com.
Nash’s Framing and Art, 12 State St.
- Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Shop the annual picture frame sale featuring hundreds of frames in all sizes and styles, plus shop for art supplies. Call (315) 252-3451 or visit www.facebook.com/Nashs.Framing.and.Art/.
Next Chapter Brew Pub, 100 Genesee St., Suite B
- Hours: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
- $1 off a pint of house beer/seltzer and $2 off any dine-in pizza over $10 from 5-6 p.m. Call (315) 271-2739 or visit nextchapterbrewpub.com.
Regenerations, 101 Genesee St.
- Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
- Shop for discounts on furnishings, gifts, jewelry and décor. Call (315) 406-0097 or visit www.regenerations2.com.
Sam’s Shoe Service, 20 E. Genesee St.
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
- Close-outs, odds and ends, and deep discounts on footwear and merchandise. Call (315) 253-9335 or visit www.gotosamsshoeservice.com.
Shep’s Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St.
- Hours: 5–9 p.m. Thursday, 4–10:30 p.m. Friday, 2-9 p.m. Saturday.
- $1 off beer samples and pints. Limit one per customer. Call (315) 406-6498 or visit www.shepsbeer.com.
Silbert Optical, 97 Genesee St.
- Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday.
- 10% off any complete set of glasses or sunglasses. Call (315) 253-7032 or visit www.facebook.com/Silbert-Optical-245127581006.
3Leaf Tea, 25 E. Genesee St.
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.
- 10% discount off of any menu item with mention of downtown discount. Call (315) 255-1022 or visit www.threeleaftea.com.
To learn more about “Dollar Days,” visit www.facebook.com/events/488864542211185 or contact the Auburn Business Improvement District office at (315) 252-7874 or jesse@auburndowntown.org.