AUBURN — An iconic local eatery is on the market. The 1.5-acre parcel where the Sunset Restaurant is located, on North Division Street, has been listed for $850,000.
Former owner Peter Sedor, who operated the well-known neighborhood family restaurant, passed away recently.
The members of Sedor’s estate made the decision to discontinue the Sunset’s operation, and have placed the 8,200-square-foot restaurant on the market via Bouck Real Estate and The Real Estate Agency.
“There are few people or organizations in this area that haven’t spent time dining, or attending a banquet, at this landmark,” Bouck Real Estate owner John Bouck said in a press release. “It is foremost in Auburn’s fine dining history. The Sedor family has successfully operated this restaurant for many years, and the members of the family look forward to its continued success under new ownership.”
According to Bouck, the restaurant will be sold as a turnkey operation, including all fixtures, furniture, and a modern, fully equipped kitchen that can provide meals for over 250 people. Other than the tavern and formal dining areas, the facility includes a large-capacity banquet room and a huge circular bar, as well as ample onsite parking.
The property is being shown by appointment only, to qualified individuals or companies.
For more information, contact John Bouck at (315) 252-7503.